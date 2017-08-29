25 Suspected Criminal Illegal Aliens Protected by DREAMer Program

As the Trump Administration wrestles with how to effectively end the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) amnesty program, there are many illegal aliens–known as DREAMers–who were convicted or are suspected of crimes against American citizens.

Under DACA, more than 800,000 illegal alien youths are allowed to remain in the United States and legally work, despite entering the country illegally. Trump promised to shutter DACA, but has shown an apparent hesitation in coming through on the pledge.

Below, Breitbart Texas compiled a list of 25 DREAMers who went on to allegedly commit crimes against Americans.

DREAMer Who Killed Two Girls in Hit-and-Run Won’t Be Deported

Cinthya Garcia-Cisneros, an illegal alien protected by DACA, was convicted in 2014 of two counts of felony hit and run after she killed two Forest Grove, Oregon, stepsisters—Anna Dieter-Eckerdt and Abigail Robinson ages 6 and 11 respectively—were playing at the time of the incident, as Breitbart News reported.

A judge also threw out Garcia-Cisneros’ deportation case after her murder conviction.

DREAMer Murdered American Teen in Sanctuary City

Laura Wilkerson explained what occurred to her son, Josh, at the hands of an illegal alien protected by DACA in 2013, Breitbart News reported:

“We found out later that what he [Hermilio Moralez] did was he asked Josh for a ride home from school and Josh said, ‘sure,’” Wilkerson said. “I think he’d given him a ride home two or three times before. He took him actually to his parents’ house. For some reason, we found out later why, what he did to Josh was he hit him in the nose, and this is what the kid tells from the stand, he hit him in the nose so hard that it would blind him so that he couldn’t fight back. Then he kicked him so hard in the stomach. Josh was about this big around and he weighed about 100 pounds in the body bag. He kicked him so hard in the stomach that his liver sliced in two and his spine sliced in two. He ruptured his spleen. He took a closet rod and beat Josh over the head so hard with it that it broke in four pieces. He strangled him, then let him go. Strangled him, let him go. Per the medical examiner, it was just torturous. After he murdered him, as he said, when Josh quit having bloody bubbles come out of his nose, he knew he was gone, he tied him up like an animal with about 13 ropes from his the back of his neck to the back of his hands, to the back of his feet. He covered his head with his school shirt. Then he put him in the back of my son’s truck and he drove around and he took two dollars out of Josh’s wallet and he stopped and bought gas. Then he took him to a field and he took his wallet and school ID out and just placed it by the body. Then he doused him with gas and set him on fire. It was just incredible.”

DREAMer Accused of Raping Woman in Sanctuary City

Salvador Diaz-Garcia, 23, is facing second-degree assault and rape charges for an alleged brutal attack on a 19-year-old woman in Burien, Washington, Breitbart Texas reported.

According to court documents, the woman was on a treadmill at her local gym when Garcia allegedly stood behind her and asked her questions. The woman said she asked Garcia to move. Garcia allegedly attacked the woman, breaking her jaw, nose, and ripped half of her ear off.

Three DREAMers Arrested in Nationwide Gang Crackdown

Three illegal alien gang members arrested in an ICE operation back in May had protected status under the Obama-era DACA program. Since DACA’s inception, more than 1,500 illegal immigrants saw their protected status revoked after they were found to be involved with a gang or committed a crime, Breitbart Texas reported.

DREAMer Allegedly Helped Drag Queen Smuggle Illegal Aliens in Texas

Juan Valdez Molina, an illegal alien protected by DACA, was accused by Texas authorities of helping a drag queen smuggle illegal aliens across the U.S.-Mexico Border, Breitbart Texas reported. For his alleged part in the human smuggling conspiracy, Valdez was expected to be paid $1,000.

15 DREAMers Arrested for ‘Dangerous’ Crimes

According to an Associated Press report, “federal agents in a sweep targeting the most dangerous criminal immigrants arrested 15 people” who received temporary amnesty, Breitbart News reported in 2015.

A U.S. official who was briefed on the arrests told the Associated Press that 14 “of the 15 had been convicted of a crime.”

DREAMer Faces Deportation after Drug Allegations

Juan Manuel Martinez, 19, will soon become one of a few DACA recipients who will be deported back to his native country after run-ins with the law, Breitbart Texas reported in May.

Earlier this year, Martinez was arrested for drug possession after Monterey County sheriff’s deputies found meth and marijuana in his vehicle. Martinez was also charged with trespassing, which he later pleaded no contest to.

DREAMer Arrested in Sexual Predator Sting near Texas Border

Hernandez-Rodas, an illegal alien protected by DACA, was charged with child sex crimes after he allegedly lured a 14-year-old girl–who ended up being a federal agent–into a hotel room for sex, Breitbart Texas reported.

DREAMer Deported to Mexico After Embezzlement Charges

Gus Zamudio, 18, returned to Mexico City nearly a month before he was expected to graduate from art school, Breitbart Texas reported in May.

Zamudio allegedly embezzled approximately $3,000 from Harris Teeter, the grocery store he was working for in February, according to police. Zamudio’s attorney pleaded down the felony charges, but the illegal immigrant remained in law enforcement custody.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart Texas. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.