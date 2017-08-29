Anheuser-Busch, MillerCoors Send Cans of Water to Harvey Victims

Anheuser-Busch and MillerCoors, some of the largest beer production companies in the world, are sending cans of drinking water to victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Anheuser-Busch spokeswoman Taylor Tchoukaleff told NBC News that the company would deliver more than 100,000 cans of water to Arlington, Texas, on top of a delivery they made to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on Monday.

The company also announced on Twitter Tuesday that they would be sending more than 155,000 cans to all those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

We're sending more than 155,000 cans of emergency drinking water to those affected by #HurricaneHarvey. Stay safe everyone. pic.twitter.com/Wc1YzQQA9M — Anheuser-Busch (@AnheuserBusch) August 29, 2017

This is not the first time that the company has produced cans of water for emergency relief efforts. Anheuser-Busch’s brewery in Cartersville, Georgia, produces canned water several times a year for relief efforts across the U.S. in partnership with the American Red Cross.

The company halted beer production at its Cartersville plant in 2015 to provide drinking water for those affected by heavy flooding in Texas and Oklahoma. In 2016, Anheuser-Busch sent more than two million cans of drinking water to those affected by the California wildfires, Louisiana flooding, and Hurricane Matthew.

According to the company’s website, Anheuser-Busch has provided drinking water to those affected by natural disasters since 1988.

Mockler Beverage, Anheuser-Busch’s distribution partner, has joined forces with the Red Cross to ship the canned water to those in need.

MillerCoors is also sending canned water to those displaced by Harvey. The company announced that it is sending 50,000 cans of drinking water produced at a facility in Trenton, Ohio, and stored in Shenandoah, Virginia, to a Dallas-Fort Worth area brewery MillerCoors bought in 2016.

The water will then be shipped from the brewery, Revolver Brewing, in trucks to southeastern Texas, where the American Red Cross will distribute the water to victims.

The Chicago Tribune reports that the company started canning water for disasters again over the past nine months after they halted the practice many years ago.

“Providing clean water to communities enduring a crisis will aid in recovery and hopefully give some sense of comfort to those in need,” said Karina Diehl, MillerCoors’ director of community affairs, in a statement.

MillerCoors spokesman Marty Maloney said that the company could send an additional 300,000 cans of water to Texas from their Shenandoah facility once the Red Cross can determine which shelters are in need.