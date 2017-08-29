HARVEY FLOODS: Bass Pro Shops Provide Boats for Rescue Efforts

HOUSTON, Texas — Missouri-based Bass Pro Shops is donating the use of more than 80 boats to aid in search and rescue efforts in areas ravaged by the flood waters of Hurricane/Tropical Storm Harvey.

Rescue crews carried out thousands of water rescues over the past three days as Harvey’s torrential rains created historic levels of flooding in Harris County and other counties surrounding the Houston area. Bass Pro has a mega-store on Houston’s south side near Beltway 8 and Highway 288. The nearby town of Pearland has experienced major flooding.

advertisement

On Sunday, Houston rescue officials ran out of boats and emergency officials asked for volunteers to bring their own boats to help out, Breitbart Texas reported. Hundreds of people responded, including various factions of the “Cajun Navy.”

More than 3,000 people were rescued from flooded cars, trucks, and homes since Sunday, Fox Business reported.

Bass Pro officials told Fox Business they will send the Tracker boats to government agencies and rescue organizations. The sports fishing, hunting, camping, and firearms retailer is also donating $40,000 in supplies. Those include protein-rich foods like beef jerky and peanuts for those in the field.

The company is coordinating with Governor Greg Abbott’s office to provide whatever assistance they can.

Bass Pro has six locations in Texas, two of which are located in the flood-affected areas.

Flooding in the areas ranging from Houston to the Gulf Coast are expected to remain in dangerous flood conditions for the next several weeks as rivers and bayous are now beginning to overflow.

Tropical Storm Harvey is beginning to move slowly away from the affected area and toward East Texas and Louisiana where more flooding is expected, National Weather Service officials predicted.

Follow complete coverage of Hurricane Harvey and Houston Floods on Breitbart Texas.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior political news contributor for Breitbart Texas. He is a founding member of the Breitbart Texas team. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX, Gab, and Facebook.