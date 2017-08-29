Texas Police Find Child Clinging to Drowned Mother’s Body in Flood

Texas police officers rescued a little girl clinging to her mother who drowned in a rain-swollen drainage canal. The mother died after being swept away from her stalled car.

Police officers in Beaumont, Texas, said the mother pulled her vehicle into a theater parking lot about 3:35 Tuesday afternoon. Water in the parking lot must have been deeper than she expected and the vehicle stalled, the Associated Press reported. The woman picked up her daughter and exited her vehicle when flood waters swept them away.

advertisement

Two police officers and two fire-rescue divers began searching for the mother and daughter. They spotted the woman floating in the drainage canal. Her daughter clung to her for protection.

The rescue worker quickly pulled the little girl into the boat. Officials said she was responsive but suffered from hypothermia. Attempts to resuscitate the mother failed.

The firemen and police officers rushed the child to a local hospital where she is now listed in stable condition.

At least 15 people have been reported to have died in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, according to officials and family members.

Follow complete coverage of Hurricane Harvey and Houston Floods on Breitbart Texas.

Tropical Storm Harvey is moving towards the Beaumont area which has received the brunt of Tuesday’s rainfall. The storm dumped just under 50 inches of rain in the Houston/Harris County area and surrounding counties.

The San Jacinto River has flooded over Interstate 10 between Houston and Beaumont. It is not expected to recede for a few days.

Harvey made its first U.S. landfall Friday night in Rockport, Texas, where one person died in a fire. Fire fighters were not able to respond to the fire due to Category 4 hurricane-force winds.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior political news contributor for Breitbart Texas. He is a founding member of the Breitbart Texas team. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX, Gab, and Facebook.