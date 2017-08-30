Cartel Kidnapping for Ransom Continues near Texas

NUEVO LAREDO, Tamaulipas — The cartel in control of this border city continues to kidnap victims and demand high ransoms for their release.

In one of the most recent cases, the Mexican army rescued 21 victims taken by members of the Cartel Del Noreste, an offshoot of Los Zetas.

The rescue occurred when the Mexican Army received an emergency call where residents of the El Mirador neighborhood in the city’s south side reported screaming coming out of a house, state authorities revealed.

Troops discovered 11 victims who were being kept against their will. There, authorities arrested a kidnapper and rescued 10 other victims, including two minors. All were identified as Mexican nationals, three of them were women–the rest men. Some of the victims were from various parts of Mexico and were waiting to be illegally crossed into Texas, the rest of the victims were Nuevo Laredo residents who had also been kidnapped by the cartel so they could collect ransoms. The victims claimed that CDN members had demanded $7,500 USD to release them.

The CDN is an offshoot of Los Zetas Cartel, that for more than a year waged war with a rival faction called Vieja Escuela Zeta who was also part of the same cartel, Breitbart Texas reported. Both groups are fighting over drug smuggling and distribution territories.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “Francisco Morales” from Tamaulipas.