Chick-fil-A Manager Organizes Jet Ski Rescue for Harvey Victims

A Houston area Chick-fil-A manager did not hesitate to offer assistance when two regular customers called in their food orders with an emergency water rescue on the side.

Karen and J.C. Spencer thought they were weathering the worst of Tropical Storm Harvey until Monday when their home began taking in too much water as a result of the historic flooding sweeping southeast Texas. Unsure who to call for help; they rang up their favorite fried chicken joint.

advertisement

“We had to get out of there so I called Chick-fil-A, now that sounds kind of funny,” J.C. Spencer said in an interview on Good Morning America Wednesday. “I ordered two grilled chicken burritos with extra egg and a boat. And can you believe that one of the managers of Chick-fil-A, she sent her husband to pick us up and we are so grateful.”

The Spencers were greeted by the still-unidentified restaurant manager’s husband on a jet ski.

“Karen jumped on the back of a Jet Ski and I jumped on the back of another one and they evacuated us to higher ground,” J.C. said.

The elderly couple’s hasty escape forced them to leave various possessions behind, including a wallet and wedding ring. The couple later was able to safely return to collect their valuables.

“I couldn’t save my house, but I have to save my marriage,” J.C. told ABC News.

The Spencers took every opportunity to thank their mystery rescuers during interviews.

Hurricane Harvey ended its nearly six-day reign over Texas as the now-tropical storm moved ashore in far-southwestern Louisiana Wednesday morning. As many as 30 people are suspected dead.

Follow complete coverage of Hurricane Harvey and Houston Floods on Breitbart Texas.

Follow Breitbart Texas on Twitter and Facebook.