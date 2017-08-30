Linda Sarsour Solicits Donations to Left-Wing Community Organizers for ‘Hurricane Relief Fund’

In the wake of the ongoing devastation in Texas as a result of Hurricane Harvey, progressive activist Linda Sarsour has solicited donations for a community organizing group that she has described as a “hurricane relief fund.”

On Wednesday, Sarsour sent out a tweet asking people to donate to “hurricane relief,” when in fact all donations allegedly go towards the Texas Organizing Project (TOP), a left-wing advocacy group that openly opposes President Donald Trump and the Republican Party.

So Linda Sarsour is attempting to exploit the victims of Hurricane #Harvey by fundraising off of the disaster. What a fraud. pic.twitter.com/L2ErQLdP3y — Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) August 30, 2017

“While we are deeply saddened and disheartened with the results of the presidential election, Donald Trump’s win only strengthens our resolve to fight even harder for marginalized communities,” the front page of TOP’s website reads.

Meanwhile, their ‘hurricane relief fund’ page claims that they will “organize and advocate for our devastated communities, shining a spotlight on inequalities that emerge in the restoration of lives, livelihoods, and homes, amplifying the needs of hard-hit communities, and providing legal assistance for residents wrongfully denied government support.”

The tweet provoked a furious response from many of Sarsour’s followers, who accused her of using the tragedy for political gains.

This group is not disaster relief but a organization to cause protests not give aid. — Mary Jean Baxley (@marynew) August 30, 2017

What is wrong with you!? Ppl are in need and you're trying to divert $ away to a PAC?!

Delete your account. — Carmen (@Carmen50) August 30, 2017

Grifting money away from hurricane victims is about as low as someone can get. @Twitter needs to step in. — (((Mary Fernandez))) (@MaryFernandez) August 30, 2017

@Twitter This is a scam and will redirect money to a political PAC. TOS violation, no? — Kerry Heiss (@cirk162) August 30, 2017

This is not the first time that Sarsour has been connected with charities. In March, Sarsour partnered with Tarek El-Messidi, founder of the Celebrate Mercy nonprofit, to launch a crowdfunding effort for Muslims to help fix vandalized Jewish cemeteries.

However, despite a total of $162,468 being raised, only $50,000 of the money went to toward Jewish cemeteries in St. Louis, Chicago, and Rochester, while the rest of the money remains unaccounted for.

Sarsour, who describes herself as a feminist despite being an advocate for Sharia Law, has also previously declared “jihad” against the Trump administration, and has called on Muslims in the United States to actively not assimilate into American society, but instead act “to please Allah and only Allah.”

