Texas Will Accept Mexico’s Offer for Harvey Relief

Governor Greg Abbott said Wednesday that Texas will accept Mexico’s offer for assistance in the aftermath of Harvey.

NPR reports that apart from accepting aid from the state’s southern neighbor, details of what to expect are still unclear at the moment. The outlet noted Texans can generally anticipate “things like vehicles, boats, supplies and food” coming from Mexico.

Breitbart Texas reported the initial offer of Mexican assistance on Monday after Foreign Relations Minister Luis Videgaray took to his Twitter account to offer his nation’s sense of “solidarity” with its neighbors and provide “all the help we can.”

Hurricane and Tropical Storm Harvey will not mark the first time the nation came north with aid. In 2005, the Mexican military performed a ground convoy onto American soil to deliver food and other supplies after Hurricane Katrina devastated much of the Gulf Coast. The maneuver then marked the first time in which the southern neighbor’s armed forces operated in the United States since 1846.

The accepted relief also comes amid tense renegotiation surrounding the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), Breitbart Texas reported.

Hurricane Harvey ended its nearly six-day reign over Texas as the now-tropical storm moved ashore in far-southwestern Louisiana Wednesday morning. As many as 30 people are suspected dead.

