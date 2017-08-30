WATCH: Spontaneous Gospel Singing Fills Harvey Evacuation Shelter

Victims of Hurricane and Tropical Storm Harvey were captured on video breaking out into song at a shelter. The scene received almost 7.5 million views in the last 17 hours.

The singers are staying at the Lone Star Convention and Expo Center in Conroe, Texas, north of Houston.

Montgomery County and the surrounding areas were hit by flooding due to rainfall from Harvey and the overflowing of creeks and rivers.

According to Scott Engle of the Montgomery County Police Reporter, there have been 1,300 high water rescues and 1,100 county residents displaced in shelters. Three hundred roads are deemed impassable. His home was also flooded.

Tens of thousands were evacuated to shelters in the Houston area while more than 100,000 homes faced mandatory evacuation orders in surrounding counties. Late Tuesday night, Harris County opened NRG Stadium (home of the Houston Texans) as a shelter and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner opened the Toyota Center (home of the Houston Rockets). The shelters were activated after the George R. Brown Convention Center filled to capacity.

