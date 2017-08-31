Illegal Alien Brothers Accused of Operating Fake ID Business

A pair of illegal alien brothers face federal charges for allegedly operating a fake ID business for non-U.S. citizens.

Illegal aliens Blas Martinez-Roldan and Miguel Martinez-Roldan, as well as his wife Angela Martinez, are set to stand federal trial after prosecutors say they ran an immigration document scamming business in Ohio, according to the Dayton Daily News.

The brothers lured in illegal aliens by selling them Ohio and California driver’s licenses, Social Security cards, and Permanent Resident identifications for the United States, according to a joint investigation by Greene County local law enforcement and the U.S. Secret Service.

“The Secret Service, in conjunction with our law enforcement partners and the (Greene County) ACE Task Force, conducted this investigation,” Dayton U.S. Secret Service head Kevin Dye told the Dayton Daily News. “Law enforcement’s partnership was key in the pursuit of these defendants.”

The investigation took two and a half years to conduct with officers eventually finding out that the Martinez-Roldan brothers were in the U.S. illegally after multiple deportations.

Dye told the media that more arrests associated with the fake ID business are possible, specifically the illegal alien clientele. With those fake IDs, individuals could potentially receive taxpayer-funded benefits, Social Security, and other forms of public assistance.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart Texas. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.