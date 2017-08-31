Pizza Hut Employees Delivering Free Pizzas by Kayak for Harvey Victims

HOUSTON, Texas — After Hurricane and Tropical Storm Harvey hit Texas, a pizza company came to the rescue for those trapped in their homes.

Employees of a Pizza Hut on West Airport in West Houston delivered pizzas by kayak to those trapped by the storms.

Shayda Habib, the manager, told the Houston Chronicle, “We packed 120 pizzas into kayaks and took them out to people in their homes … The people in the houses didn’t expect us to come. It was so nice to see their smiles after so much gloom.”

Habib and six of her employees trekked through flood waters that were at times chest-high to deliver the pizzas. In areas where the water was even higher, they delivered on kayaks.

The good neighbor said she was going to keep delivering pizzas until the store runs out of food.

Pizza Hut tweeted at the Houston area franchise – “THANK YOU to our Oak Lake Pizza Hut team for their out-of-the-car response to deliver hots pizzas all day to the community they serve.”

THANK YOU to our Oak Lake Pizza Hut team for their out-of-the-car response to deliver hot pizzas all day to the community they serve. pic.twitter.com/Xmkv9XhrKw — Pizza Hut (@pizzahut) August 30, 2017

Breitbart Texas has been covering the devastation in Texas. Local officials have reported that at least 30 people have died or are suspected to be deceased. Houston Police Sergeant Steve Perez, a 34-year veteran of the department, drowned in his patrol car driving to work on Sunday morning. The sergeant is believed to have made a wrong turn and then drove into a flooded street where he was unable to escape. Now chemical plant explosions northeast of Houston related to electricity outages and water loss for 120,000 in Beaumont are continuing to rock Texas.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior political news contributor for Breitbart Texas. He is a founding member of the Breitbart Texas team. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX, Gab, and Facebook.