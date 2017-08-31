Report: Trump to End Obama-Era DACA Program

President Donald Trump will end an Obama-created amnesty program that gave more than 850,000 young illegal aliens protected status and work permits to remain in the United States.

According to Fox News reports, the Trump Administration is set to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) this week, days before a coalition of state attorneys general said they would sue if the program was not ended by September 5:

President Trump, as early as Friday, is expected to announce plans to end the Obama administration program that gave a deportation reprieve to hundreds of thousands of young illegal immigrants, a senior administration official told Fox News. Trump promised to terminate the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, during the presidential campaign — but since taking office had left the door open to preserving parts of it. According to the official, Trump is expected to announce the program’s end but will allow so-called “dreamers” currently in the program to stay in the U.S. until their work permits expire – which, for some, could be as long as two years.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders declined to confirm the Fox News report on Thursday afternoon. A “final decision on this has not been made … it has not been finalized, and when it is, we will let you know,” she told the White House press conference.

As Breitbart Texas reported, a study done by Mark Zuckerberg’s pro-immigration organization found that if DACA ends, American workers can expect nearly 700,000 job openings in the U.S. workforce.

