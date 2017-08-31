Texan Fleeing Harvey Held Up by Mexican Gunmen

MONTERREY, Nuevo Leon — A Texas man trying to avoid Hurricane Harvey’s wrath sought refuge in Mexico, only to become another victim of the ongoing violence that continues to dominate this border state.

Fearing Harvey, a Texas man from the Houston area and his family crossed into Mexico to wait out the storm with relatives in the rural town of Los Herreras, 50 miles south of Roma, Texas. According to statements made by the 54-year-old man from Galena Park, the northern Mexico area seemed like a prime location to avoid Hurricane Harvey’s wrath, which has caused damages of a historic proportion in Houston.

While in Los Herreras, three suspects with at least one of them carrying a firearm barged into the house, holding a weapon to the victim’s head and tying his hands before fleeing. The gunmen took a white, late model Ford and $8,000 Pesos or approximately $500 USD. The victim, who claimed to work in construction, reported the case to Nuevo Leon state authorities. Breitbart Texas was able to independently confirm with state authorities the crime, however, the Nuevo Leon Attorney General’s Office has not responded to information requests.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by Tony Aranda from Nuevo Leon.