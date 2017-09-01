Microsoft Discloses DREAMer Employees in Plea for DACA Continuance

In a plea to President Donald Trump asking him to keep an Obama-era amnesty program for young illegal aliens, Microsoft revealed that it had an invested business interest in the program continuing.

While lobbying the Trump Administration to continue adding young illegal aliens to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, where more than 800,000 illegal aliens known as “DREAMers” have been given temporary work permits to remain in the United States, Microsoft announced that it employs at least 27, according to President Bradford Smith:

We experience this in a very real way at Microsoft. Today we know of 27 employees who are beneficiaries of DACA. They are software engineers with top technical skills; finance professionals driving our business ambitions forward; and retail and sales associates connecting customers to our technologies. Each of them is actively participating in our collective mission to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more. They are not only our colleagues, but our friends, our neighbors and valued members of the Microsoft community. These employees, along with other DREAMers, should continue to have the opportunity to make meaningful contributions to our country’s strength and prosperity. Instead of ending DACA, our policymakers and legislators should enact the DREAM Act or other permanent solution for DREAMers — a goal that continues to have bipartisan support.

Smith’s revealing of Microsoft’s direct business stake in keeping DACA alive came as part of Silicon Valley’s demand that the amnesty program continue, with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Apple CEO Tim Cook, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos joining in on the letter.

The open borders lobby and corporate interests like Microsoft have long teamed up to fight any efforts to overhaul illegal and legal immigration, as both benefit from a flow of cheaper labor coming to American shores.

Despite continuing to employ DREAMers, Microsoft announced months ago that it would lay off up to 3,000, while continuing to import foreign labor through the H-1B visa, as Breitbart Texas reported.

A study by Zuckerberg’s open borders organization FWD.us revealed that should DACA end, nearly 700,000 American jobs would open up, Breitbart Texas reported.

Tech elites’ push to protect DREAMers follows reports that Trump would soon be ending DACA ahead of a legal threat by a coalition of attorneys general who promised to sue the administration for continuing the executive amnesty program, Breitbart Texas reported.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders declined to confirm the report, saying the Trump Administration was not yet finished in its review process of DACA.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart Texas. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.