Texas AG: Legal Action Against DACA Will Not Be Delayed

Legal action against the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program will not be delayed, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton confirmed.

A spokeswoman for Paxton said the attorney general had no intention of postponing an amended complaint that will be filed on September 5, should the Trump Administration not end DACA before then.

“The court-ordered deadline in DACA was set several weeks ago, and we are completely prepared to comply with it on September 5,” Paxton’s spokeswoman Kayleigh Lovvorn told the Texas Tribune in an email.

Attorneys general from Alabama, Arkansas, Kansas, Louisiana, Nebraska, South Carolina, Tennessee, Idaho, West Virginia, Texas, along with the Governor of Idaho, signed a letter to the Trump Administration threatening a lawsuit against DACA, Breitbart Texas reported, if the program was not ended before the September deadline.

Paxton’s commitment to suing the administration comes after a CNN report claiming the White House was working with the attorneys general to renegotiate.

A recent Fox News report alleged that Trump would be ending DACA before the September 5 deadline, though White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders did not confirm that report, saying the administration was still reviewing options.

As Breitbart Texas reported, Paxton told the New York Times this week that there is “no statute authorizing” DACA, saying his legal threat of the program, created through executive order by former President Obama in 2012, was “about the Constitution.”

