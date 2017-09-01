Trump Country Swing Voters Support Legal Immigration Cuts, Poll Finds

Ohio swing voters, comprised of independents and Democrats, who voted for President Donald Trump overwhelmingly support cuts to legal immigration levels.

Currently, more than one million legal immigrants are admitted to the United States every year. But, a Trump-endorsed plan, the RAISE Act, by Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) and Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) would cut those numbers in half to drive up wages for Americans and create less competition for blue-collar jobs.

In the swing state of Ohio, the merit-based legal immigration overhaul is incredibly popular, according to a new poll, specifically among swing voters who voted for Trump.

The poll by NumbersUSA, one of the leading immigration restriction groups, found that among independents who voted for Trump in Ohio, 74 percent said they would like to see legal immigration levels cut to half a million a year or even lower. Likewise, 84 percent of Democrats who voted for Trump said the same.

Cuts to legal immigration is the most popular with Ohio’s working-class and union workers, with 73 percent of voters without a college degree saying they want to see legal immigration at least slashed in half. Another 66 percent of unionized workers agreed.

Independents regardless of their 2016 candidate support cuts to legal immigration, with 58 percent agreeing with key tenants of the RAISE Act, as well as 62 percent of those who identify as politically moderate.

Under the RAISE Act, not only would legal immigration be cut in half, but the type of immigrants the U.S. admits would be transformed to favor foreign nationals who are high-skilled and have an understanding of the English language, in order to make integration easier and keep immigration from putting downward pressure on the working-class.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart Texas. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.