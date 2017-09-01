WATCH: Mexican Cops Face Off Against Cartel Gunmen in Border State

Leaked police body cam footage reveals the moment when Mexican authorities faced off against a squad of cartel gunmen in the border state of Chihuahua.

The gun battle was recorded by a state police officer whose body cam was running at the moment their convoy was attacked by gunmen in Madera, Chihuahua. Breitbart Texas was able to obtain a copy of the body cam video.

The footage revealed the intense battle as law enforcement fought off the attack by gunmen tied with La Linea. The criminal group is considered to be the armed wing of the Juarez Cartel, Breitbart Texas reported.

The criminal organization was behind various intense gun battles and in shootouts in the past. In March, Breitbart Texas reported on skirmish between rival factions of the Juarez Cartel that spread terror among the residents of Chihuahua.

La Linea also took credit for the murder of Mexican journalist Miroslava Breach, who exposed the relationship between the cartel and Mexican politicians.

