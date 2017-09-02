More than 50 Believed Killed by Hurricane Harvey — Many More Expected as Floods Recede

HOUSTON, Texas — More than 50 people have died, or are believed to have died, in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. That number is expected to rise dramatically as flood waters recede and a house-by-house, car-by-car search of hundreds of thousands of flooded homes and cars begins.

The dead include Houston Police Sergeant Steve Perez, a family of six swept away in Greens Bayou, six people in Galveston County, a woman in Beaumont who kept her child afloat with her body, and more from counties stretching more than 300 miles along the Texas coast.

advertisement

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo told Breitbart Texas he expects the number to be much larger as officers get a look at homes and cars that have been inaccessible.

Texas Department of Public Safety officials told Breitbart Texas they do not have an “official” death toll list. Instead the official referred this writer to the Houston Chronicle who has put together a list of people they believe have died or are reported to have died.

The list includes 29 people in Harris County, two in Aransas County, one in Fort Bend County, six in Galveston County, three in Montgomery County, two in Jasper County, two in Jefferson County, one in San Jacinto County, and one in Walker County.

Medical examiners across the state are working on identifying the bodies that have been recovered. The list compiled by the Houston newspaper of record provides the names of those who have been identified and notifications to family members have been made.

Most of the deaths confirmed or reported thus far have come from people drowning in their cars after driving into rapidly moving or rising water.

The Houston Chronicle also compiled a video tribute to those who have been reported to have been killed in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

Follow complete coverage of Hurricane Harvey and Houston Floods on Breitbart Texas.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior political news contributor for Breitbart Texas. He is a founding member of the Breitbart Texas team. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX, Gab, and Facebook.