WATCH: Harvey 1st Responder from New York Gets His First Whataburger

HOUSTON, Texas — A New York firefighter currently working as a first responder in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey got his first taste of a Texas icon — Whataburger. His reaction tells the whole story.

The fast-food restaurant chain that operates nearly 700 stores in Texas set up a food service operation for Hurricane Harvey relief workers. An unidentified New York firefighter stepped up to get his first taste of the often bragged about Texas burger. The skeptical fireman said, “Texas guys wanna tell me ‘This is a burger,’ this is the official Texas burger,” he said as he prepared to take his first bite. “I don’t think so, but we’re gonna see right now.” Another New Yorker can be heard off camera saying, “Forget about it.”

While serving first responders we ran into a NYer who got his first sweet taste of Whataburger pic.twitter.com/AzYbryw8cn — Whataburger® (@Whataburger) September 2, 2017

“Its a double,” he exclaimed looking at the burger. “Oh, everything’s big in Texas, right?” He then bit into the double-meat hamburger.

“Mmmm,” he exclaimed after tasting the Whataburger. He grinned and said, “That is a good burger,” while pointing as his treat. He grinned at the camera and gave a big thumbs-up while nodding his head.

This is not the first time the Texas hamburger chain has responded to Texan’s in need. During Houston’s 2016 tax-day flood, Breitbart Texas reported that Whataburger offered free meals at all of their local stores for first responders.

Even while facing its own hurricane-related problems, Whataburger stepped up to help with donations of cash and hamburgers. The chain has retail outlets that stretch along the entire footprint left by Hurricane Harvey. Only five of its 50 Houston-area stores were able to open this weekend, KHOU reported.

In addition to feeding first responders, Whataburger pledged to donate $1.65 million to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts, Eater.com reported.

On its website, Whataburger sent out a message to their employees and customers. The letter reads:

We hardly have words to describe how moved we’ve been by the love and support Texas is receiving in the wake of Hurricane Harvey. Thank you to those involved in the relief efforts. One of the worst storms in U.S. history, Harvey has displaced more than 30,000 people from their homes. More than 10,000—and counting—have been rescued. In the midst of all the destruction, we’ve been blessed by the support of first responders from across the country. We’re overwhelmed with gratitude for them. Over the last week, news and social media have been inundated with heartbreaking images. But for every sad photo, we’ve seen a heartwarming story of a heroic rescue. To the Good Samaritans who’ve worked to save our brothers and sisters and the four-legged friends we dare not part with, thank you. You’ve worked long hours, often without a break, to ensure the safety of our communities. You’re risking your own lives to save the lives of others. The storm isn’t over, but all of us at Whataburger want you to know we’re here for you, and we’ll weather this together.

