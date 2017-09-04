Army Reserve Aircrews Evacuate 200 from Flooded Texas Nursing Home

Members of the U.S. Army Reserves came to the aid of 200 elderly residents of a nursing home in Port Arthur after the facility flooded.

Managers of the nursing homes in the Port Arthur area realized they had to get nearly 200 patients to safety as flood waters from Tropical Storm Harvey pounded the area with rain, the Beaumont Enterprise reported.

Soldiers operated UH-60 helicopters to move the residents. The soldiers and airmen moved the seniors to the Conroe-North Houston Regional Airport, located about 30 miles north of Houston.

Rescue operations officials used the remote airport as a staging area for missions all across the flooded area, including the evacuation of these elderly citizens. Once processed in Conroe, officials arranged transportation for the seniors to six shelters and senior care facilities, Black Forest Ventures director of business development and marketing Haydar Kustu told reporters. The company operates the airport’s FBO (Fixed Base Operation).

Conroe’s airport became an essential part of air rescue operations after both of Houston’s main airports closed due to flooding.

