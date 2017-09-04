Kris Kobach on DACA: ‘I Would End It Immediately’

While the Trump Administration is expected to delay the end of DACA, Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach said he terminate the program “immediately.”

In an exclusive interview with Breitbart Texas, Kobach said he would close the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program immediately on constitutional grounds, though he did say it is a “terrific development” that President Trump will ultimately end the program.

advertisement

“If the decision were mine, I would have ended [DACA] immediately,” Kobach said.

“If it is illegal, then you don’t keep violating the law for another six months,” Kobach said of the delay Trump is expected to put on the program.

Though Kobach said he is “very pleased” by the expected decision to end DACA, he said the six-month delay remains vague on how it would be implemented.

For instance, Kobach said that a delay where illegal aliens can continue to sign up for DACA over the course of six months could lead to a surge in illegal immigration along the southern border.

“There’s a chance people will come forward to renew their DACA status or get DACA fraudulently,” Kobach said of the delay of the program, should it continue accepting new applicants for the time being.

Though screening for DACA was previously touted as being sufficient in keeping criminals out, United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) revealed that more than 1,500 had their statuses revoked for being criminals or gang members. The average age of DACA recipients is roughly 22-years-old.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart Texas. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.