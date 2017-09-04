Open Borders, Corporate Interests Brace for End of DACA

With President Donald Trump expected to end DACA for more than 800,000 DREAMers, two special interest groups will take a major hit: the open borders lobby and corporate interests.

As Breitbart News reported, Trump is expected to end the Obama-created Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program where more than 720,000 young illegal aliens have been able to fill U.S. jobs by obtaining a work permit.

Though screening for DACA was previously touted as being sufficient in keeping criminals out, United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) revealed that more than 1,500 recipients had their status revoked for being criminals or gang members.

Perhaps no two interest groups will be hit harder than the open borders lobby and corporate interests protecting cheaper labor sources.

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach told Breitbart Texas that open borders activists were working vigorously to pressure 10 attorneys general who threatened legal action against the Trump Administration, should DACA continue operating past September 5.

While the pro-amnesty activists were successful in getting Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery III to leave the coalition legal threat against DACA, as Breitbart News reported, they have been unsuccessful in stopping the suit altogether.

Likewise, the George Soros-funded organization ‘United We Dream’ is expected to take a major blow with the end of DACA, as a large portion of the organization’s open borders advocacy relies on propping up the program.

For United We Dream Executive Director Cristina Jimenez, who came to the U.S. illegally at 13, the end of DACA would be a personal blow, as she was a member of the organizing campaign that helped Obama put the amnesty program into force.

In the world of big business, the end of DACA will be a loss for companies enjoying six years of cheaper labor.

Despite pushback from tech CEOs like Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, ending DACA could be a major stimulus for the 4.4 percent of unemployed Americans who will see more than 700,000 new job openings across the country.

As Breitbart Texas reported, latest studies show that when DACA is ended, it could result in 30,000 new openings each month for Americans. Pro-DACA Cato Analyst David Bier acknowledged the openings for Americans seeking employment, writing that companies will have to begin “recruiting, hiring, and training 720,000”.

Microsoft President Bradford Smith revealed last week in a push to defend DACA that the company employs at least 27 recipients, while Apple CEO Tim Cook said his company maintains 250.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart Texas. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.