WATCH: Flood Victims Rescued from Rooftops by U.S. Air Force

U.S. Air Force Photo: TSgt. Zachary Wolf

by Bob Price4 Sep 2017Houston, TX0

HOUSTON, Texas — A dramatic video released by the U.S. Air Force shows the rescues of several people from homes flooded by Harvey’s march across Texas.

As floodwaters from Harvey turned roads into rivers and subdivisions into lakes, members of the U.S. Air Force’s 347th Rescue Group deployed from Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, to the Houston area and began saving lives. The motto of the Air Force Pararescue Service is “That others may live.”

The video shows the results of several rescue sorties carried out during and after the devastating storm hit the Houston/Beaumont areas.

The rescue unit deployed in support of FEMA rescue and recovery operations, officials stated. In one sortie, Pararescue teams recovered a 98-year-old woman and airlifted her to safety.

A 98 year-old female resident of Houston (seen in the background of this image) is loaded into a HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter after being rescued from floodwaters produced by Hurricane Harvey, Sept. 1, 2017. (U.S. Air Force Photo: TSgt. Justin A. Cole)

“Picked up a 98 yr old woman today,” an aircrew member recalled. “Imagine everything that she’s seen and been a part of. The stories she could tell! Well, she added one more to her book. When asked if she was ready for her ride in the helicopter she responded ‘hell yeah I wanna fly in a helicopter!’ Can’t make this stuff up!”

A Pararescueman from the 38th Rescue Squadron dries off a stranded dog that was saved, Aug. 30, 2017, in the Houston, Texas area. (U.S. Air Force Photo: TSgt. Zachary Wolf)

A family of evacuees wait for the rest of their family members onboard an HH-60G Pave Hawk, assigned to the 41st Rescue Squadron, Aug. 30, 2017, over a residence in the Houston, Texas area. ((U.S. Air Force Photo: TSgt. Zachary Wolf)

Follow complete coverage of Hurricane Harvey and Houston Floods on Breitbart Texas.

