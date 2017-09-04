WATCH: Flood Victims Rescued from Rooftops by U.S. Air Force

HOUSTON, Texas — A dramatic video released by the U.S. Air Force shows the rescues of several people from homes flooded by Harvey’s march across Texas.

As floodwaters from Harvey turned roads into rivers and subdivisions into lakes, members of the U.S. Air Force’s 347th Rescue Group deployed from Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, to the Houston area and began saving lives. The motto of the Air Force Pararescue Service is “That others may live.”

The video shows the results of several rescue sorties carried out during and after the devastating storm hit the Houston/Beaumont areas.

The rescue unit deployed in support of FEMA rescue and recovery operations, officials stated. In one sortie, Pararescue teams recovered a 98-year-old woman and airlifted her to safety.

“Picked up a 98 yr old woman today,” an aircrew member recalled. “Imagine everything that she’s seen and been a part of. The stories she could tell! Well, she added one more to her book. When asked if she was ready for her ride in the helicopter she responded ‘hell yeah I wanna fly in a helicopter!’ Can’t make this stuff up!”

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior political news contributor for Breitbart Texas. He is a founding member of the Breitbart Texas team. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX, Gab, and Facebook.