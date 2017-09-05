Restaurant Employee Fired for Facebook Post Saying Harvey Evacuees Should ‘Drown’

A Texas restaurant employee who wrote a Facebook post saying Hurricane Harvey evacuees in the area should “drown” for allegedly not tipping him is now out of a job.

The man, who worked at the Rainforest Café in San Antonio, called customers from Houston and other areas of Texas affected by Hurricane Harvey “cheap evacuees” on the San Antonio Craigslist Facebook page.

“F— each and every one of y’all go back to Houston, Galveston and Corpus, and f—ing drown!!!” the man wrote, according to the Houston Chronicle. “Idgaf this is how I get paid if you not gonna pay me for your good service then die slow B—-es you and your family!!! Idgaf!!!”

The now-deleted post caused massive outrage online after people took screenshots of the post and shared it.

Keith Beitler, a senior vice president and COO of Landry’s, the parent company of the Rainforest Cafe, announced that the employee who made the comments had been fired.

“It was brought to our attention that an employee of Rainforest Café in San Antonio shared personal comments on a private group Facebook page,” Beitler told the San Antonio Express-News. “This is not reflective of our company’s views and this employee is no longer employed with us. Our hearts go out to all those affected by Hurricane’s Harvey devastation.”