Univision, Wells Fargo Chiefs Join Plea to Protect DACA

More corporate CEOs joined the open borders lobby to protect the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program and offer a path to citizenship for illegal aliens.

CEOs from AT&T, Wells Fargo, and Univision signed onto a letter from Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s open borders organization, pleading that President Donald Trump keep intact DACA–which has given more than 800,000 protected status.

“New additions over the weekend include the CEOs and executive leadership from companies as large and diverse as AT&T, Cummins, Wells Fargo, Hyatt, Best Buy, Univision, Edison International, Ikea, Kaiser Permanente, and many more, now totaling more than 400 signatories,” the news released from FWD.us states. “They join original signatories including the CEOs of Facebook, General Motors, Microsoft, Starbucks, Google, Marriott International, Apple, Salesforce, Amazon, LinkedIn, Warren Buffett and many more.”

Research released by Zuckerberg’s FWD.us revealed that an end to the program would open up roughly 720,000 jobs for American workers, Breitbart Texas reported.

In statements by their executives, Microsoft and Apple announced that combined, nearly 300 DACA recipients are currently holding jobs in their companies.

Though screening for DACA was previously touted as being sufficient in keeping criminals out, United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) revealed that more than 1,500 had their status revoked for being criminals or gang members. The average age of DACA recipients is roughly 22-years-old.

As Breitbart Texas reported, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) are working to bring back previous legislation that would give amnesty to all DACA recipients and potentially yield a path to citizenship for the 11 to 30 million illegal aliens currently living in the U.S.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart Texas. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.