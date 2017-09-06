Immigration Hawks Mobilizing Voters to Shut Down DACA Replacements

Immigration hawks are rushing to organize Americans against pending legislation in Congress that would legalize the nearly two million aliens who received protected status under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

As Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the Trump Administration would ultimately end DACA, the Democrat and Republican establishments are eyeing amnesty legislation.

The DREAM Act by Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and the BRIDGE Act in the House, which Rep. Mike Coffman (R-CO) is looking to force a vote on, would both serve as amnesty for the current DACA population and potentially create a surge of illegal immigration at the U.S. borders.

For Coffman’s bill, NumbersUSA Government Relations Director Rosemary Jenks said any forcing of the legislation in the House “would give Paul Ryan an excuse to have the vote.”

Organizations like Americans for Legal Immigration (ALI) PAC and NumbersUSA are calling on voters to flood congressional switchboards to demand the bills be stopped.

ALIPAC, for instance, is asking that voters call their House and Senate representatives to stop the BRIDGE ACT.

Jenks told Breitbart Texas that the organization is asking activists to mobilize and call Senate leaders to demand the DREAM Act not be passed and House leaders not to pass the BRIDGE Act.

“We’re onboard with what Trump did,” Jenks said. “And we’re asking our activists to call House members and ask them not to sign the petition that would force the vote on the BRIDGE Act.”

Both political establishments signaled a rush to pass amnesty for the DACA population after the Trump Administration announced it would end the program.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart Texas. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.