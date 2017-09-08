SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

8.2 Earthquake Hits One of Mexico’s Poorest Regions

Residents gather on a street in Mexico City on September 7, 2017, after an earthquake of magnitude 8.1 struck the south and was felt as far away as the capital
AFP

by Ildefonso Ortiz and Brandon Darby8 Sep 2017Mexico City0

A powerful earthquake struck in one of the poorest regions in Mexico, spreading chaos throughout the central part of the country, including Mexico City. Preliminary information released by the government reports at least 32 deaths and 8.2 rating on the Richter scale.

The earthquake struck overnight in the southern state of Chiapas and spread to multiple areas throughout Central Mexico, triggering massive structural damage that, in addition to fatalities, also led to more than 1.85 million losing electrical power, Mexico’s President Enrique Pena Nieto said.

In the aftermath, Peña Nieto asked for schools to be closed in multiple states so the buildings could be inspected for structural damages. 

Initial reports by the Mexico’s Seismic Center and the Chiapas government claimed the earthquake reached 8.4 on the Richter, however, the official information now places the natural disaster at 8.2.

According to Peña Nieto, the earthquake is now the strongest to hit Mexico in more than 100 years. Prior to this earthquake, the strongest occurred on September 19, 1985, resulting in thousands of casualties and more than 250,000 homes destroyed.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded the Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and Stephen K. Bannon.  You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook.

Brandon Darby is managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded the Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and Stephen K. Bannon. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.

Editor’s Note: This article’s headline and body were updated to reflect new figures released from the Mexican Government with respect to quake intensity and loss of life. The death toll is expected to increase.

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x