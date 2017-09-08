8.2 Earthquake Hits One of Mexico’s Poorest Regions

A powerful earthquake struck in one of the poorest regions in Mexico, spreading chaos throughout the central part of the country, including Mexico City. Preliminary information released by the government reports at least 32 deaths and 8.2 rating on the Richter scale.

Desafortunadamente, se tiene reporte de personas fallecidas. Mis más sentidas condolencias para sus familiares. — Enrique Peña Nieto (@EPN) September 8, 2017

The earthquake struck overnight in the southern state of Chiapas and spread to multiple areas throughout Central Mexico, triggering massive structural damage that, in addition to fatalities, also led to more than 1.85 million losing electrical power, Mexico’s President Enrique Pena Nieto said.

A las 3 am, la @CFEmx reportó 1.85 millones de usuarios afectados; 1.38 millones ya recuperaron el servicio, el 74%. — Enrique Peña Nieto (@EPN) September 8, 2017

In the aftermath, Peña Nieto asked for schools to be closed in multiple states so the buildings could be inspected for structural damages.

Mañana se suspenden clases en CDMX, Chis, Edomex, Gro, Hgo, Mor, Oax, Pue, Tab, Tlax y Ver para verificar la infraestructura educativa. — Enrique Peña Nieto (@EPN) September 8, 2017

Initial reports by the Mexico’s Seismic Center and the Chiapas government claimed the earthquake reached 8.4 on the Richter, however, the official information now places the natural disaster at 8.2.

Emite Coordinación Nacional de #ProteccionCivil declaratoria de emergencia para los 122 municipios de #Chiapas tras el #sismo magnitud 8.4 pic.twitter.com/kKtaSxc5Ad — Manuel Velasco (@VelascoM_) September 8, 2017

According to Peña Nieto, the earthquake is now the strongest to hit Mexico in more than 100 years. Prior to this earthquake, the strongest occurred on September 19, 1985, resulting in thousands of casualties and more than 250,000 homes destroyed.

Según la última actualización, el #sismo tuvo una magnitud de 8.2 grados, es el más intenso en casi un siglo — Enrique Peña Nieto (@EPN) September 8, 2017

Editor’s Note: This article’s headline and body were updated to reflect new figures released from the Mexican Government with respect to quake intensity and loss of life. The death toll is expected to increase.