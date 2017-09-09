Death Toll Rises to 64 in Mexican Earthquake

The death toll in the Mexican earthquake rose to 64 as authorities continued their rescue effort in parts of central Mexico. The search to locate survivors or recover bodies continued two days after a massive 8.2 Richter scale earthquake shook multiple states including Mexico City.

The epicenter of the quake hit on Thursday night in the southern state of Chiapas, one of Mexico’s poorest regions. The tremors were felt in at least a dozen central states, Breitbart Texas reported. Initially, more than 1.5 million homes lost power. Schools in 11 states did not hold classes on Friday while officials assessed structural damages.

By Friday, authorities reported more than 30 victims. Recovery efforts led to a new death toll of 64 victims. Many others suffered various degrees of injuries.

In the state of Oaxaca, the earthquake claimed 45 victims, the earthquake claimed 12 victims in Chiapas, and four others were reported in the state of Tabasco, Infobae reported.

Since the initial earthquake, more than 266 follow-up tremors have been reported nationwide. This earthquake has been labeled as the strongest earthquake to hit Mexico in more than 100 years, rivaling the September 19, 1985, earthquake that spread devastation through Mexico City and killed thousands.

