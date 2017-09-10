Two Florida Law Enforcement Officers Killed in Pre-Irma Crash

A Florida sheriff’s deputy and a state corrections officer died Sunday morning when their vehicles collided. Few details about the crash are available at this time.

Hardee County Sheriff’s Deputy Julie Bridges, a 13-year veteran, left a Hurricane Irma evacuation shelter when her vehicle collided with a vehicle driven by Florida Department of Corrections Sergeant Joseph Ossman. Sgt. Ossman, a 21-year veteran, was driving to work with the crash occurred, the Miami Herald reported.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must notify you of the untimely passing of Sergeant Joseph Ossman who was involved in a vehicle accident while reporting to work this morning.” the Association of State Correctional Administrators posted on Facebook. “Sergeant Ossman has been employed with the Department since May 17, 1996, and had over 21 years of dedicated service.”

Deputy Bridges served as a civil process deputy with the Hardee County Sheriff’s Office. “She was an incredible person and amazing mom. My heart breaks for her sweet son,” Erica Scheipsmeier, a family friend posted on Facebook. “I met Julie when I started teaching a life group at church and she was in my class for a long time.”

At this time, it is not known what factor Hurricane Irma and related weather conditions played in the crash. The Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating the crash.

The National Weather Service had issued a tornado warning and a severe thunderstorm warning for Hardee County at the time of the crash. WPTV reported. The local news outlet reported Bridges left the shelter to get more supplies from her home to help take care of evacuees.

During Hurricane Harvey, Houston Police Sgt. Steve Perez died when his patrol car became flooded during the torrential rains that left vast areas of the state underwater for days, Breitbart Texas reported.

The Officer Down Memorial Page reports 90 law enforcement officers died in the line of duty prior to the crash that took the lives of these two Florida law enforcement officers.

