Sanctuary City Murder: Teen Illegal Immigrant Kills with Cop’s Stolen Gun, Police Say

An illegal immigrant being monitored by immigration officials is now accused of murder in the sanctuary city of San Francisco, California.

Erick Garcia-Pineda, 18, wore an ankle monitor placed by immigration officials when he allegedly murdered 23-year-old Abel Ezquivel, according to NBC Bay Area.

Four days before the murder, Pineda allegedly stole a San Francisco Police officer’s service pistol from a police vehicle. Days later, the illegal immigrant allegedly used the gun to murder Ezquivel.

Following the murder, Pineda was later arrested and detained for unrelated battery charges. Police say they noticed the illegal immigrant’s monitoring bracelet and used it to link Pineda to several other crimes, including five robberies and two other shooting incidents.

Pineda, according to NBC, was attempting to obtain asylum in the U.S., claiming he was under threat of the MS-13 gang.

It remains unclear why Pineda was wearing an ankle monitor by immigration officials, but was not previously arrested for his illegal status.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart Texas. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.