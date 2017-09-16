Netflix’s ‘Narcos’ Producer Murdered in Mexico

Organized crime members are believed to be responsible for the murder in Mexico of a producer for the Netflix series, Narcos. The producer traveled to Mexico to search for shooting locations for the upcoming season. The fourth season of the show is reported to provide an inside look at the rise of Mexican drug cartels.

Carlos Muñoz Portal traveled to that country to search for shooting locations in the state of Mexico which is located near the border with Hidalgo. Officials found his body was found inside his vehicle in the town of San Bartolo Actopan, Infobae reported. The film company issued a short statement acknowledging the filmmaker’s passing — claiming that the case was still under investigation.

advertisement

The Narcos series provides a dramatized version of the historical events dealing with the drug cartels and criminal organizations responsible for most of the violence in Central and South America, and most recently in Mexico. The first two seasons of the show looked at the rise and fall of Pablo Escobar, the leader of the Cartel de Medellin. The third and most recent season provided a look at the fall of Cartel de Cali and the corruption at the highest levels of the Colombian government including that nation’s president; the U.S. Department of State was allegedly aware of the complicity. The fourth season is expected to provide an inside look at Mexican drug cartels.

The murder comes as Mexico is undergoing one of its most violent years. As cartel-violence continues to spiral out of control, government officials continue to present a different image. The once quiet central states in Mexico have became new targets for drug cartels who have come to fight for control of those locations, Breitbart Texas reported. In the nearby state of Guanajuato, corrupt police officers became prime targets as they are caught in the middle between rival cartels.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded the Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and Stephen K. Bannon. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook.

Brandon Darby is managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded the Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and Stephen K. Bannon. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.