Woman Stabs Boyfriend 6 Times After Finding Him Naked on Her 12-Year-Old

Police officers in Cleveland, Ohio, say a woman stabbed her boyfriend six times after she found him naked on top of her 12-year-old daughter.

Police charged Troy Parks, 31, with rape and gross sexual imposition, Cleveland.com reported. Police have not yet indicated if the mother will be charged after reportedly stabbing Parks five times in the chest and once in the back of his head.

The 12-year-old girl told police Parks has touched her inappropriately in the past.

The mother, whose identity has not been released by police, grabbed her pocketknife when she found Parks naked and on top of her daughter, the local news outlet reported. She then called police and said that “her boyfriend tried touching her daughter and she stabbed him,” according to court records.

Parks reportedly told police that the mother might have stabbed him because she thought the 12-year-old daughter had feelings for him. He did not comment any further on the incident, police said.

The girl’s mom said Parks struggled with her while attempting to defend himself from the knife attack. He reportedly grabbed her by the neck and threw her against the wall. She said she eventually got him out of the house, but he re-entered after kicking in the door.

Both the mother and daughter suffered lacerations from the struggle.

The 12-year-old girl told police that Parks touched her under her clothing and took off her pants. He then took off his own clothes, Cleveland.com reported from police records. He then reportedly told the girl, “this is what it is like in the real world when you have a boyfriend,” and then proceeded to sexually assault her, the report states.

Cleveland police asked the judge for a high bond and a no-contact order to keep Parks away from the victim.

The local news outlet reports that court records show Parks has previous convictions for aggravated assault, theft, felonious assault, failure to comply, and drug trafficking.