Watch: 7.1 Earthquake Shakes Mexico City

Residents in Mexico City and other central regions of the country are assessing the damages left by a 7.1 earthquake that struck on the 32nd anniversary of the country’s deadliest quake to date.

Shortly after 1 p.m., an earthquake measured at 7.1 in the Richter scale struck the State of Morelos with the effects spreading to surrounding areas, Mexico’s Seismology Institute reported.

SISMO Magnitud 7.1 Loc. 12 km al SURESTE de AXOCHIAPAN, MOR 19/09/17 13:14:40 Lat 18.40 Lon -98.72 Pf 57 km — Sismologico Nacional (@SismologicoMX) September 19, 2017

Preliminary information shared by the Mexican government does not point to any fatalities, however, various injuries were reported. The earthquake comes on the 32-year anniversary of a deadly event that struck Mexico City in 1985, killing thousands.

Soon after, residents took to social media to share videos of the earthquake’s aftermath.

Other videos reveal widespread structural damage throughout Mexico City where entire buildings appear to have collapsed.

The earthquake also comes just days after an 8.2 earthquake struck the southern part of Mexico, killing dozens and spreading destruction throughout the area, Breitbart Texas reported.

