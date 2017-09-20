Illegal Alien Accused of Raping 13-Year-Old Girl

An illegal alien was arrested after allegedly raping a 13 year-old girl.

German Cruz Capetillo, a 30-year-old illegal alien, was arrested in Edgecombe County, North Carolina, for allegedly having sexual relations with the 13-year-old, who reportedly ran away from home, according to WRAL.

After arriving at Capetillo’s residence, police determined that the illegal alien raped the young girl, finding that the two had been involved sexually. That’s when police arrested Capetillo and charged him with statutory rape.

Following his arrest, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency were notified by local law enforcement to alert them of Capetillo’s illegal alien status. Should the illegal alien be released from prison at any time, he will be turned over to ICE for deportation.

The rape case comes more than a month after an illegal alien shielded by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program allegedly beat and raped a woman in a Seattle suburb, Breitbart Texas reported.

Salvador Diaz-Garcia, a 23-year-old illegal alien, faces second-degree assault and rape charges for an alleged brutal attack on the 19-year-old woman.

According to court documents, the woman was on a treadmill at her local gym when Garcia allegedly stood behind her and asked her questions. The woman said she asked Garcia to move. Garcia allegedly attacked the woman, breaking her jaw, nose, and ripped half of her ear off.

The woman has now been left with serious facial injuries. Just a month before the violent attack, the DREAMer, a term used to describe illegal aliens given DACA amnesty, allegedly groped the woman. The two live at the same apartment building but the woman says they have never spoken before.

Four days after the brutal attack, Garcia was arrested after surveillance footage caught him allegedly watching young girls in the gym’s swimming pool. Law enforcement say they also found the woman’s blood on his pants.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart Texas. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.