Armed Texan Intervenes, Stops Alleged Sexual Assault of Female Jogger

Court documents filed this week claim an armed good Samaritan intervened and stopped an alleged sexual assault after hearing a female runner scream.

The incident occurred on a running trail near Lady Bird Lake in Austin, Texas.

According to the Austin American-Statesman, an affidavit claims the unidentified female was running around 5:46 a.m. when she began to hear loud steps closing in behind her. Suddenly, “the victim was grabbed behind by the suspect with both the suspect’s arms, (bear hug).” The victim said both she and the suspect fell to the ground “and she was on her back and the suspect was on top of her.”

The woman said she tried to use a whistle to attract help but the suspect had her pinned down. Moreover, he placed his hand over her mouth to mute her screams.

The suspect allegedly told the woman that he was “a virgin” as he assaulted her.

At some point, the woman was able to scream and nearby armed jogger heard her. He ran toward the scream with his handgun and flashlight drawn and ordered the suspect to get off the woman. The attacker allegedly stood up “naked from the waist down” and took off running with the woman’s shoes and shorts.

The partially naked woman walked toward the jogger who was holding the flashlight in hopes of finding protection.

Three days later, police arrested 22-year-old Richard Jordon McEachern and accused him of perpetrating the assault. Police are also investigating whether McEachern may have been involved in a similar assault–carried out by grabbing another female jogger from behind–on August 22.

On January 12, 2017, he New York Times editorial board wrote against expanding the opportunities for armed citizens to be armed for self-defense. The paper claimed, “The grim truth is that concealed-carry permit holders are rarely involved in stopping crime.”

