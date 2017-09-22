‘It Would Be Harder’ to Smuggle with Border Walls — Says Human Smuggler

Getting across the U.S.-Mexico Border “would be a lot harder if they build that wall,” a human smuggler said in a report.

As President Trump’s administration has yet to begin construction of a border wall, a human smuggler interviewed in Arizona by USA Today said that a physical barrier would make it incredibly difficult for illegal aliens to get across.

advertisement

“Right now, I can’t imagine exactly how [a wall would be built] but I can tell you that it would be a lot harder if they build that wall,” the smuggler, identified as “Alexis” told the paper. “Really, because it’s already hard with the fence we have now.”

“It’s difficult because, to start, not just any ordinary person who decides they want to scale it can do it,” Alexis continued. “It requires skill to get up there. And to get down, oh man, one of two things can happen. You jump and if you’re athletic you can land OK, but if you’re not you can break a foot.”

While Alexis’ fees would increase for smuggling due to a border wall, some would be put completely out of business.

Vice President of National Border Patrol Council for the El Paso, Texas sector Stuart Harris told USA Today that Trump’s border wall should not be a controversy, as it would simply help U.S. Border Patrol agents secure the U.S.-Mexico Border.

“What people are sort of missing is: What is the wall? What actually does he mean by the wall?” Harris said. “The wall is a combination of infrastructure, technology and boots on the ground.”

Department of Homeland Security Acting Secretary Elaine Duke does seem to be following through on Trump’s border wall promise. As Breitbart Texas reported, Duke most recently obtained land and environmental waivers in order to begin construction of border barriers in Calexico, California.

In an op-ed for USA Today, as Breitbart Texas reported, Duke explained how “border walls work,” citing the Yuma, Arizona, border sector where illegal immigration has dropped to a tenth compared to where it was in 2005.

“Although there is still work to do, the border in Yuma sector today is more secure because of this investment,” Duke wrote. “Even under lax enforcement standards, apprehensions in fiscal year 2016 were roughly a 10th of what they were in FY 2005 — and are on track to be even lower this year. Crime has significantly decreased in the Yuma area, and smugglers now look for other less difficult areas of the border to cross — often areas without fencing.”

Duke additionally demanded funds for DHS from Congress to fully fund the construction of a wall.

“Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle should come together like they did 10 years ago and give the men and women of DHS the resources we need to defend our homeland,” Duke said. “This starts with fully funding the construction of a wall along our Southern border.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart Texas. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.