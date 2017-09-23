Los Zetas Cartel Stockpiling Weapons near Texas Border

CIUDAD ACUNA, Coahuila — Members of the Los Zetas cartel continue their efforts to stockpile weapons near the Texas border. In the most recent failed attempt, authorities seized numerous assault rifles and body armor.

Officials made the seizure when members of the cartel hunting police unit Fuerza Coahuila found a weapons cache hidden along a dirt road by the waters of the Rio Grande border with Texas. Ciudad Acuña is immediately south of Del Rio, Texas, and is a known drug and human smuggling corridor originally used by the Los Zetas drug cartel. It is currently used by their offshoot faction the Cartel Del Noreste (CDN).

advertisement

The state police found the cache after conducting an intense series of intelligence-driven operations in an attempt to locate various hideouts used by CDN gunmen. Inside the weapons cache, authorities found several sets of body armor with the Z/ CDN logo painted on them, four .308 caliber FAL rifles, two AK-47 rifles, more than 800 rounds of ammunition, and radio communications equipment.

In July, the Mexican military in Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, seized a massive weapons cache at a cartel stash house in that border city, Breitbart Texas reported. As part of the weapons cache, authorities seized numerous Russian-made RPG’s, grenade launchers, .50 caliber rifles, and dozens of assault rifles. Nuevo Laredo is another border city that is controlled by the CDN faction of Los Zetas cartel.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “J.M. Martinez” from Coahuila.