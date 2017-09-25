LISTEN: Texas Democrat Who Railed on Blacks Now Caught Trashing Mexicans, Women

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — A border Democrat recently caught on tape using the n-word to describe two black prosecutors is now in hot water for directing racist language toward Hispanics and sexist terms in reference to a female political opponent. While the commissioner has apologized for his use of the initial racial slur, it remains unclear if he has done so for the rest of his insults.

Cesar De Leon, a Democrat who serves as a commissioner for the City of Brownsville was recently exposed in an audio recording where he used racist terms to refer to African Americans, Breitbart Texas reported.

In a new series of recordings, De Leon now uses the Spanish word for “wetback” to refer to people from Mexico and a vulgar word for female genitals in reference to the sister of a female political rival. De Leon claims that the woman’s parents come from a poor neighborhood in the Mexican border city of Matamoros and swam across the river as “Mojados” to birth an anchor baby.

In another of the conversations, De Leon criticizes a separate public official and claims that he has bedded many women and if that person ever found out who he has slept with, they would all be surprised.

De Leon takes on the local school board by calling one of the female board members a “pendeja” (Spanish for imbecile) and another a “bitch”.

The series out audio recordings were first reported by Erasmo Castro, a citizen journalist who uses his Facebook page to call out corruption in Brownsville. The audio files all purport to come from a four-hour recording where De Leon continues to use offensive words to attack his opponents but at the same time, he appears to offhandedly mention multiple cases of corruption and apparent contract rigging.

In one of the recordings, De Leon recalls how people ask for his support with his response being “well what the fuck are you going to do for me?”

In his tirade, De Leon appears to also open a can of worms when he discusses what appear to be serious allegations of corruption not only in the City of Brownsville, but also with county and state officials. The Democrat accuses former Brownsville City Attorney Mark Sossi as having taken $40,000 from local attorney Luis Sorola to have a witness not appear during a lawsuit.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded the Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and Stephen K. Bannon. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook.

Brandon Darby is managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded the Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and Stephen K. Bannon. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.