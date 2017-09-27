Zuckerberg’s Open Borders Group Praises GOP Amnesty Push

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s open borders organization says it is “critical” that Congress pass Republican legislation to give amnesty to millions of illegal aliens.

FWD.us, a pro-amnesty, pro-foreign labor organization funded by Silicon Valley leaders like Zuckerberg, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, and former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer–is backing the GOP establishment’s latest effort to legalize at least 3.3 million illegal aliens.

advertisement

In a new bill by Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) and Rep. James Lankford (R-OK) titled the SUCCEED Act, illegal aliens younger than 16-years-old who entered the U.S. before 2012 can apply for U.S. citizenship. Although Tillis and Lankford claim amnesty would only include up to one million illegal aliens, the latest research from the Migration Policy Institute finds that at least 3.3 million illegal aliens would fit the proposed criteria.

The open borders lobby and some corporate interests through Zuckerberg’s FWD.us organization are cheering the plan, with the group’s President Todd Schulte saying he is “encouraged” by the GOP framework.

“No legislation is perfect, but it is critical that any bill that makes its way to the President’s desk ensures due process protections for these hardworking young people, and includes a reasonable pathway to citizenship,” Schulte said in a statement. “We need to be clear that talk and assurances mean nothing without a law signed into place, and we urge every single member of Congress to cosponsor bipartisan legislation to protect Dreamers without delay.”

While the open borders lobby and corporate interests back the amnesty legislation, immigration lawyers are taking a more skeptical approach, saying that the bill does not go far enough in terms of chain migration for extended families.

Zuckerberg’s FWD.us has been one of the major backers of all the latest efforts to give U.S. citizenship to millions of illegal aliens. Most recently, as Breitbart Texas reported, the group praised the resurrection of the DREAM Act, which would allow for millions to permanently stay in the U.S., while also creating surges at the U.S-Mexico Border and spikes in chain migration.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart Texas. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.