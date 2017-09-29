Woman Charged in Brutal NY MS-13 Murder

Police in Long Island, New York, arrested a woman and charged her in a brutal MS-13 gang-related homicide. The woman allegedly lured the man to a car with a promise of sex and drugs before the gang killed him.

Police arrested Laura Christina Campos, 28, and charged her in connection with the January 2017 murder of Julio Cesar Gonzales-Espantzay, 28. She is the third suspect arrested so far in the case. Police arrested two other men, Carlos Portillo, 22, and Kevin Granados-Coreas, 19, after they found the victim’s body in March, NBC4 New York reported.

Police say the victim was not a gang member. The gang members reportedly killed the man as a tactic to gain stature within the MS-13 gang, the Long Island Press reported. The authorities stated that Campos lured the man to a car where the gang members drove him to the Massapequa Preserve. Once they arrived, officers say the suspects stabbed and slashed the man to death using knives and machetes.

Officials stated this is one of 20 murders that have drawn the attention of federal law enforcement officers in recent months.

In June, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers moved into the New York City area and arrested 39 MS-13 gang members, Breitbart Texas reported. In addition to the 39 MS-13 members, the operation led to the arrest of two Sureños, one member of the 18th Street Gang, one Latin King, one Los Niños Malos, and one with Patria, according to information obtained by Breitbart Texas from ICE officials.

The following month, President Donald Trump traveled to the area and promised strict enforcement of the law to crack down on the gangs, Breitbart News’ Charlie Spiering reported.

“Together, we’re going to restore safety to our streets and peace to our communities, and we’re going to destroy the vile criminal cartel MS-13 and many other gangs,” the president said.

“From now on, we’re going to enforce our laws, protect our borders, and support our police like our police have never been supported before.”