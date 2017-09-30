Human Smugglers Continue Leaving Migrants to Die in Texas Heat

Ruthless cartel-connected human smugglers continue to abandon their human cargo in the Texas summer heat, leaving them to possibly die from exposure, heat stroke, and dehydration. Border Patrol agents risk their own lives to rescue the abandoned illegal immigrants.

Border Patrol agents assigned to the McAllen Station in the Rio Grande Valley Sector received information about illegal immigrants who the human smugglers abandoned in the brush on Monday. The caller told the dispatcher he was with a group of four other immigrants. He could only provide the dispatcher with general landmarks in reference to their location, according to information provided to Breitbart Texas by U.S. Border Patrol Supervisory Agent Robert Rodriguez.

The agents began a search of the general area in an attempt to locate the lost migrants before they became overcome by the heat and lack of water. The agents eventually located the five illegal immigrants and provided them with basic medical care before taking them into custody.

The following day, agents assigned to the Falfurrias Station received a call from the office of Brooks County Sheriff Benny Martinez. The sheriff’s office dispatcher received a call from a person claiming to be lost in the brush while attempting to circumvent the Falfurrias Border Patrol Checkpoint. The checkpoint is located in the middle of Brooks County. Cartel smugglers drop off their human cargo south of the checkpoint and lead them on a march through very soft sand and dangerous conditions around the checkpoint. “If one or more of the migrants become lost, dehydrated, injured, or otherwise can’t keep up with the pack, the callous smugglers will simply abandon them and leave them to die,” Sheriff Martinez told Breitbart Texas.

The agents quickly responded to the geographic coordinates obtained from the cell phone. They found two illegal immigrants who had been abandoned by their smugglers. The agents provided medical assistance to the migrants before taking them into custody for processing.

