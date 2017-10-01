ICE Busts Alien Sex Offender from ‘Most Wanted List’

Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) officers from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested an alien sex offender. The criminal alien is on the ICE Top 10 Most Wanted list.

Immigration officers have been searching for Jesus Guitron-Aguilera, 56, since 2010. They finally caught up with the Mexican national in Provo, Utah, on September 26, according to information obtained by Breitbart Texas from ICE officials.

“Guitron-Aguilera was a clear threat to the safety of our community and with his arrest, we are sending a clear message to illegal aliens who commit crimes in the United States: ‘America is not a safe haven for you,’” ERO Field Office Director Robert M. Culley said in a written statement. “You will face justice for your crimes and then we will send you back to your home country.”

Guitron-Aguilera came to the U.S. to work as a field laborer. He has a lengthy criminal history dating back to a conviction for sexual assault in 1992 in Michigan. The judge sentenced the Mexican national to five years in state prison. His other offenses include convictions for criminal sexual conduct — assault with intent to commit sexual penetration, as well as four other misdemeanors including two driving under the influence convictions, ICE officials reported.

In 2008, an immigration judge ordered Guitron-Aguilera removed from the U.S. He appealed the ruling and a judge dismissed his appeal in August 2010. Officials lost track of the criminal alien until June 2014 when ERO officers and local police found him driving a red Corvette. He fled on foot and escaped capture.

Officials finally caught up with Guitron-Aguilera on September 26 after receiving a tip about him being in Utah.

Guitron-Aguilera will be processed for removal to his home country of Mexico.

ERO’s remaining Top 10 Most Wanted list now includes:

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior political news contributor for Breitbart Texas. He is a founding member of the Breitbart Texas team. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX, GAB, and Facebook.