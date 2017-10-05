Mexican Border State Cops Capture 10 Cartel Gunmen Sent to Terrorize Region

PIEDRAS NEGRAS, Coahuila — State and local authorities arrested 10 gunmen from a drug cartel in Tamaulipas who were looking to sneak into this border city under orders to spread terror in the region.

The recent arrest took place after a shootout where the 10 gunmen clashed with state and local police officers, law enforcement sources revealed to Breitbart Texas. No casualties were reported in the shootout which began when local police officers responded to the Central neighborhood, after receiving information about “suspicious” individuals there. When cops arrived, they were met with gunfire–forcing the officers to call for backup. A detachment of Fuerza Coahuila officers and local cops responded, leading the gunmen to surrender before any injuries or deaths were reported.

advertisement

Law enforcement sources revealed to Breitbart Texas that during questioning, the gunmen claimed they were from Tamaulipas to join the Zetas Vieja Escuela. The group slipped into Piedras Negras with the intent to carry out attacks to destabilize the area and maintain armed conflict with Cartel Del Noreste.

As Breitbart Texas has been reporting, the cartel known as Los Zetas splintered when some of its original members began clashing with the relatives of former boss Miguel Angel “El 40” Treviño Morales. After the break, the Treviño Morales family took the name Cartel Del Noreste (CDN) and is waging a bloody war with Los Zetas Vieja Escuela. The CDN is in control of Piedras Negras, a city immediately south of Eagle Pass, Texas.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “J.M. Martinez” from Coahuila.