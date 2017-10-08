ICE Promises Raids of Homes, Businesses in Sanctuary California

The head of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) says the agency will begin carrying out immigration raids in local neighborhoods and workplaces after California became a sanctuary state.

“ICE will have no choice but to conduct at-large arrests in local neighborhoods and at worksites, which will inevitably result in additional collateral arrests, instead of focusing on arrests at jails and prisons where transfers are safer for ICE officers and the community,” acting ICE Director Tom Homan wrote in a statement obtained by Breitbart Texas. “ICE will also likely have to detain individuals arrested in California in detention facilities outside of the state, far from any family they may have in California.”

The threat comes days after California Governor Jerry Brown delivered the gold to illegal aliens by making the entire state a sanctuary. Brown signed SB54, the “California Values Act” into law last week making it illegal, after January 1, 2018, for a local law enforcement officer to ask about a person’s immigration status during the course of routine interactions with the public, Breitbart News’ Michelle Moons reported. The law also prohibits law enforcement officials from complying with ICE issued immigration detainers.

“This bill does not prevent or prohibit Immigration and Customs Enforcement or the Department of Homeland Security from doing their own work in any way,” Gov. Brown said after in the signing law and a signing statement.

DHS officials responded quickly and said the will go right to work in California.

“Ultimately, SB54 helps shield removable aliens from immigration enforcement and creates another magnet for more illegal immigration, all at the expense of the safety and security of the very people it purports to protect,” Homan stated.

SB54 will negatively impact ICE operations in California by nearly eliminating all cooperation and communication with our law enforcement partners in the state, voiding the delegated authority that the Orange County Sheriff’s Office has under the 287g program, and prohibiting local law enforcement from contracting with the federal government to house detainees.”

DHS said the department and ICE remain committed to its public safety mission. “We will continue to do our sworn duty to seek out dangerous criminal aliens and other immigration violators. ICE seeks straightforward cooperation with all sheriffs and local elected officials,” Homan concluded. “This misguided legislation will severely undermine those efforts.”