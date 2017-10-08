Mexican Cops Find 2-Year-Old Child with Cartel Gunmen near Texas Border

PIEDRAS NEGRAS, Coahuila — Two cartel gunmen took a two-year-old child with them while the group made street-level drug deliveries near this border city.

The recent arrest took place when Coahuila state authorities carried out a series of highway and rural road interdictions aimed at stemming the activities of organized crime members, information provided to Breitbart Texas by Coahuila authorities revealed. Piedras Negras is a border city immediately south of Eagle Pass, Texas. The region is a known corridor used by various drug cartels — predominantly factions of Los Zetas — to move large quantities of drugs and illegal immigrants into Texas.

During one of the operations, authorities stopped a Saturn sedan and detained Cesar Alexis Ruis Perez and Jose Antonio Hernandez Rangel, both 25-years old. State authorities found that one of the men had a 9mm handgun while the other one had a .40 caliber handgun with them. While searching the vehicle, authorities found more than 50 bags containing street level amounts of marijuana and another set of baggies containing small amounts of crystal methamphetamines.

In the car, authorities took custody of a two-year-old child that the gunmen had taken with them while making their deliveries. The child was turned over to a state agency tasked with child welfare.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “J.M. Martinez” from Coahuila.