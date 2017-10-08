Sinaloa Cartel Cell Arrested in Mexican Border State After Shootout

TORREON, Coahuila — Authorities in this border state arrested a Sinaloa Cartel cell after a gun battle. The group of six cartel gunmen headed up a street-level distribution network of cocaine, marijuana, and other drugs.

The arrest of the cell was part of a series of intelligence based operations with the help of Mexican federal authorities, the Mexican military, and local police officers from Torreon, information provided to Breitbart Texas by the Coahuila Attorney General’s Office revealed.

Torreon is a city in the southwestern part of the state that borders with the state of Durango, a Sinaloa Cartel stronghold. Cartel members often use the region as a springboard to get their drugs to the northern part of the state that borders with Texas.

The gathered intelligence led authorities to a house in the Vicente Guerrero neighborhood where Sinaloa Cartel members began to shoot at the arriving cops. In response to the gunfire, state authorities fired back injuring one of the gunmen before they surrendered to authorities.

Authorities arrested Adolfo (n), Jose (N), and David (N) inside the house and seized some handguns. The men had 43 small bags of cocaine, 115 small bags of crystal methamphetamine, and 91 small bags of marijuana. Some of the bags had been labeled with the message “Sinaloa”.

Based on the intelligence that authorities gathered from the house where the shootout took place, authorities arrested Oman (N) who had a roll of cash, 85 baggies of crystal methamphetamine, and 37 baggies of marijuana.

Soon after, authorities arrested two other Sinaloa Cartel gunmen. Police identified the gunmen as Omar and Juan who were not moving drugs but had been extorting local business owners. The gunmen had been using threats of violence in order to demand large amounts of money.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “J.M. Martinez” from Coahuila.