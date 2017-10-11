40 Percent of DACA Recipients Have No Education Beyond High School, Claims Study

Roughly 40 percent of illegal aliens shielded from deportation by an Obama-era temporary amnesty program have no education beyond high school–leaving them vastly more likely to compete with working-class Americans more than any other economic cohort, a study argues.

A study by Harvard scholar Roberto Gonzales, as the Center for Immigration Studies outlined, reveals that 20 percent of the nearly 800,000 illegal aliens given temporary amnesty under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program do not have any education beyond their high school diploma and do not plan on attending college.

Another 21 percent of DACA recipients dropped out of high school. Most notably, only 22 percent of DACA recipients have earned a four-year degree from a college or university, according to Gonzales’ research.

The data challenge narratives from the open borders lobby and political establishments, which continue to claim that DACA recipients, as a whole, are well-educated and working in high-skill jobs.

The Cato Institute claimed that DACA recipients are “better educated” and “more highly paid” than other immigrants. NPR repeated these claims, writing last month that “DACA recipients are relatively well-educated.”

As Breitbart News reported, 73 percent of DACA recipients live in low-income households, shedding light on how the 800,000 illegal aliens are in fact more likely to compete for jobs with America’s working-class, rather than its upper-middle-class.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart Texas. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.