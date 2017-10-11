ICE Busts Twice-Deported Criminal Alien

Immigration officers arrested a Mexican national in New York City. The criminal alien has been removed from the U.S. twice before after a conviction for child endangerment.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Enforcement Removal Operations (ERO) officers arrested Angelo Cruz-Salazar, 31, in the sanctuary city of New York on September 29. The criminal alien from Mexico has a conviction for endangering the welfare of a child under the age of 17 and for illegal re-entry after removal, according to a statement obtained by Breitbart Texas from ICE officials.

advertisement

Cruz-Salazar’s 2011 conviction for child endangerment earned him a nine-month prison sentence. An immigration judge ordered the man to be deported on March 1, 2012. ERO officers carried out the removal the following month and deported Cruz-Salazar to Mexico.

Just over one year later, in April 2013, U.S. Border Patrol agents apprehended the criminal alien after he crossed the border. Federal prosecutors secured a conviction on a charge of illegal re-entry after removal as a convicted felon and a judge sentenced him to spend four months in prison.

ERO officers again deported Cruz-Salazar on August 21, 2013. He again re-entered the U.S. illegally at an unknown time and place, ICE officials stated, leading to his arrest at his home in New York City on September 29. Officials did not report if he chose New York as his destination because of its sanctuary city status.

“ERO deportation officers in New York continue to focus their targeted enforcement actions on criminals. Convicted predators represent one of the highest threats against our communities,” New York ERO Field Office Director Thomas R. Decker said in a written statement. “Although this convicted felon found his way back in through our borders, ICE deportation officers located him and he will once again be removed from the United States.”