Illegal Immigrant Accused of Running over Man in Drunk Hit-and-Run

An illegal immigrant is now facing felony charges after allegedly running over a Raleigh, North Carolina, man in a hit-and-run car accident while intoxicated.

Carlos Edilberto Flores-Benitez, 27, allegedly ran over a man while he was drinking and driving, police and eyewitnesses say, according to WNCN. Police reports claim the illegal immigrant hit the man at an intersection and then immediately sped off from the scene.

When police responded, Flores-Benitez was cornered into his vehicle by eyewitnesses who reportedly watched the incident.

In their police report, officers said the victim suffered “serious injuries, but he’s not gonna die.”

Flores-Benitez faces a felony hit-and-run felony charge and a drunk driving charge. Should he be released from prison at any time, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is expected to deport him back to his native country.

The car crash by Flores-Benitez is the latest crime from an individual who entered the U.S. illegally.

This week, Breitbart Texas reported first on a 19-year-old illegal immigrant and protectee of the federal Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program–created by President Obama–who is accused of murdering a teenage girl in Greenville, South Carolina.

Daniel De Jesus Rangel Sherrer, who has been able to remain in the U.S. because of DACA, is accused of murdering 18-year-old Diana Martinez-Gonzalez in a secluded, wooded area.

Sherrer is now facing first-degree murder charges. More than 2,100 illegal alien DACA recipients were kicked from the program for crimes and gang affiliations.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart Texas. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.