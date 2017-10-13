Mexican Mayor Arrested for Fighting Off Politically-Connected Cartel Assassin

MORELIA, Michoacan — The mayor of the small rural community of Turicato was arrested on murder charges after her husband and chief bodyguard killed a suspected cartel member who happened to be the son of a rival politician.

The Michoacan Attorney General’s Office (PGJE) moved against Maria Gisela Vasquez Alaniz after her husband and chief bodyguard had fought off an assassination attempt outside of her home in Turicato Michoacan on August 13. Local news outlets identified the victim as Jorge G. M.–a 28-year-old neighbor who is the son of a local politician from a rival party. Law enforcement sources revealed to Breitbart Texas that Jorge was targeting and threatening Vasquez for months on behalf of the Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generacion (CJNG).

Intelligence sources consulted by Breitbart Texas revealed that Jorge was identified as a member of Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generacion (CJNG), a Mexican cartel that earned a reputation for extreme violence. In recent months, CJNG has waged war with other cartels and armed groups over control of drug production areas and the southern port of Lazaro Cardenas, where a large portion drugs and its precursors enter the country. Turicato is one of the small municipalities that are in the contested areas.

Some information that leaked to local outlets points to Jorge being unarmed at the time of the shooting when he allegedly threatened and apparently assaulted Vasquez.

Prior to the shooting, Vasquez filed two complaints before the Michoacan PGJE, claiming to be the target of cartel threats and intimidation. In those complaints, Jorge was identified as one of the men behind them. According to Vasquez, her husband, in his capacity as the chief bodyguard and licensed peace officer, was able to be legally armed at the time of the shooting for protective purposes.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, Nuevo León and other areas to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by Jose Luis Lara, a former leading member who helped start the Self-Defense Movement in Michoacán.